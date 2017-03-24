A $1 million lottery ticket is sold. Five people get money

A group of five friends in Murrels Inlet, who go by the name “the Powerballers,” can now call themselves “Winners” too.
After 14 years of ‘religious’ Powerball play, the group broke through this week winning $1 million, according to a press release.
The friends are splitting the prizemoney, each taking home $136,000 after taxes.
For selling the claimed ticket, the Food Lion in Pawleys Island received a commission of $10,000.
The odds of winning $1 million playing Powerball are one chance in 11,688,054.
According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, proceeds from every dollar spent by players are returned to the state in the form of funding for education, prizes, retailer commissions, and payment to contractors for goods and services.
Christian Boschult, 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian
Comments