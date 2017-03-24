Gun Rules Get Simpler in Revised County Ordinance

PINOPOLIS — County officials took steps Friday to simplify rules for firing weapons in Horry County and will give the public an opportunity to have their say during a two-hour public hearing set for May 3.
The new language states that guns cannot be fired in mapped subdivisions with more than 11 lots.
County officials struck all other language that set perimeters and distances, but weren’t clear on whether guns could be fired within that radius. Also deleted were all descriptions of weapons that included certain bows.
It does not address noise, and most councilmen agreed that laws on the books already prohibited certain activities including the accidental discharge of a weapon into a home.
“We’ve beat this thing to death,” said Mark Lazarus, Horry County Council chairman. “It’s the simple thing. Most problems are within subdivisions where people are shooting guns off their back porch.”
The rules are intended to address common sense shooting safety, not impede on anyone constitutional rights, councilmen said.
However, Councilman Dennis DiSabato objected to the simplified language because of concerns that hunters could still shoot into subdivisions and not be held accountable under any existing law.
“That’s the rub, that’s the problem,” DiSabato said.
The simpler language is just a starting point, Lazarus said, that will be presented during the public hearing, and then after the council hears what residents think of the proposal, they will start moving a final draft through the process to make it law.
The council will post the new language on its website in the next few days, as well as maps showing which subdivisions will be affected by the new rules.
Audrey Hudson: 843-444-1765, @AudreyHudson
