Update: Lane reopens on U.S. 17 following crash

A lane on U.S. 17 northbound at S.C. 544 near Socastee is closed following a crash, according to S.C. Department of Transportation officials.
Update: Collision; US 17 NB: at SC544-Dick Pond Rd-Socastee, lft ln clsd, Ocrd: 8:32AM.| 9:14A— SCDOT Pee Dee (@SCDOTPeeDee) March 24, 2017
The crash happened about 8:30 a.m. and traffic is backed up in the area S.C. DOT cameras show. The South Carolina Highway Patrol website reports there were injuries in the collision.
Avoid the area if possible.
