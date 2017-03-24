Local

March 24, 2017 9:29 AM

Update: Lane reopens on U.S. 17 following crash

A lane on U.S. 17 northbound at S.C. 544 near Socastee is closed following a crash, according to S.C. Department of Transportation officials.

The crash happened about 8:30 a.m. and traffic is backed up in the area S.C. DOT cameras show. The South Carolina Highway Patrol website reports there were injuries in the collision.

Avoid the area if possible.

