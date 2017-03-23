County cuts funding for library superblock project, school resource officers

Horry County Council members voted Thursday to strip funding for the Myrtle Beach superblock project and to require that schools pay more for the resource officers provided by the police department.
The votes came just before the council unanimously passed the first reading of the $453 million budget resolution at a retreat here for the 2018 fiscal year that begins in July.
The council struck $200,000 from the budget that was intended to go towards construction of the contentious new library and museum to replace businesses on the superblock.
The council also voted unanimously to put a caveat on $35,000 in funding to the Chapin Library. In order to receive the money, the library must allow county residents to acquire free library cards, the same as it does for city residents.
The superblock spending decisions were a response to the city’s beach parking fees, which annually charges county residents $100 to park, but excludes the Golden Mile.
On the issue of school resource officers, county councilmen withdrew a motion that would defund all officers, then voted unanimously to require that the schools pay 90 percent of the county’s costs for the 17 officers already in schools, plus three additional officers the schools requested this year.
County officials say the trained police officers spend most of their time working at the schools, at least 90 percent, and that it already costs the county about $200,000 per officer for training and equipment.
Previously, the school did not pay for training or equipment, but kicked in 50 percent of an officer’s salary.
The issue of which government agency should be funding police for schools arose after Police Chief Joe Hill requested 18 additional officers for the county police department in the new budget, but funding could only provide for half that number.
The schools’ request for three additional officers meant Hill would end up with six officers, said Mark Lazarus, Horry County chairman.
“That wasn’t right, so we started studying it and found the state statute,” Lazarus said.
A copy of the law was provided to The Sun News and states that property taxes collected from owner-occupant residents are exempt from paying taxes for school-operating purposes.
Hill told the Sun News Wednesday before the budget talks began that he opposed putting additional police in the middle schools, where officers aren’t likely to be fighting crime and making arrests.
“SROs are not enforcers in schools, we are there for criminal behavior, not as a disciplinarian,” Hill told the council Thursday.
Council members suggested that the school board form their own resource officer force and hire retired law enforcement officials.
The public will get a chance to weigh in on the budget when the council schedules the second reading, and the final version will pass on a third reading before the new fiscal year begins in July.
Audrey Hudson: 843-444-1765, @AudreyHudson
