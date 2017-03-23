Dollar General opens second location in Little River, third one in the works

A new Dollar General in Little River opened on Monday and festivities are scheduled to celebrate the opening.
On April 1 at 8 a.m. guests can gather for a chance to win free prizes and special deals. The first 50 adult shoppers at the store will receive a $10 Dollar General gift card, while the first 200 shoppers will receive a Dollar General tote bag filled with samples.
Located at 11645 S.C. 90, this store acts as the second location in Little River for Dollar General, with the other store located at 1474 Highway 17.
“We are also in a due diligence phase for a third location in Little River off Hwy 57, which means we’re interested in adding a third location in town, but haven’t committed to doing so yet,” said Crystal Ghassemi, Corporate Communications at Dollar General. “Based on our current timeline, I anticipate a final decision to be made within the next two months.”
When it comes to choosing a location, Ghassemi said that Dollar General tries to serve customers within a three to five mile radius, meaning about a 10 minute drive to a Dollar General location.
The new store will employ about six to 10 employees. Those interested in applying can search for available positions at www.dollargeneral.com/careers.
