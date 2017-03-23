Myrtle Beach man sentenced after 2013 murder at Atlantic View Motel

A Myrtle Beach man has been convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison, Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said in a news release.
Mitchell Monroe Weatherall, 35, of Myrtle Beach, was found guilty in the murder of 57-year-old Helbert Woodberry.
Joey Raymond Garsow, codefendent to Weatherall, pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact of murder. Garsow, 27, was sentenced to 18 months in prison with credit for the time he already has served, according to the release.
According to the release, the murder took place at the Atlantic View Motel on Flagg Street in Myrtle Beach.
Evidence presented at the trial showed that Garsow helped Weatherall move Woodberry’s body to a vehicle in order to be disposed.
Woodberry’s body was found Nov. 12, 2013, on Postal Way in Carolina Forest.
Myrtle Beach police connected the body to an earlier investigation of someone being harmed in a motel room.
According to the report, robbery was the motive for the killing.
Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic
Comments