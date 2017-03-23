Myrtle Beach man sentenced after 2013 murder at Atlantic View Motel

1:22 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 3.23 Pause

1:22 Local man in hospital after competing in 'Rough N Rowdy Brawl'

2:01 'Beauty and the Beast' (Official trailer)

1:55 Residents weigh in on school board's proposed raises

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'

1:20 Surveillance video shows woman jumping out of trunk after kidnapping

1:25 Coastal Carolina flag raised at the SC Statehouse

3:21 Shannon Briggs of Fat Harold's Beach Club needs your help naming her signature drink this week | Hot Pour

1:25 Getting your posture right helps in the golf swing