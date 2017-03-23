Two suspects taken into custody after shooting at Deal’s Club

Horry County police have identified two suspects in a shooting at Deal’s Club in Conway that left two people injured, according to a police report.
The shooting took place March 19.
Ebony Shatell Richardon and Riccardo Lamorrius Corley are in custody at the Horry County Detention Center.
According to the report, Richardson and Corley have been charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and unlawful carrying of a pistol.
The shooting left one victim sustaining life-threatening injuries and one other sustaining non-life threatening injuries.
Deal’s Club is located at 6010 Highway 905 in Conway.
Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic
