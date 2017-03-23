Have you seen him? Horry County police say he’s missing.

Horry County police are asking you contact them immediately if you see a young missing man, according to a post on their Facebook page.
Police ask that you be on the lookout for Davion D'Angelo Wilson, who is described as a black male with brown hair and brown eyes. He stands 6’1 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds, police said.
He was last seen Tuesday wearing colorful Vans shoes, black Adidas pants, a gray sweatshirt, and a black Nike hoodie with a green swoosh, according to authorities.
Anyone with information can contact police at 843-915-8477.
Comments