New data shows Myrtle Beach area is second-fastest growing among U.S. metro areas

New data released by the U.S. Census Bureau reveals Myrtle Beach is the second-fastest growing metro area in the country.
Falling behind The Villages, Fla., a newly released list shows Myrtle Beach at second place in a list of the“Top 25 Fastest-Growing Metro Areas (Percent Change): July 1, 2015 to July 1, 2016,” according to the U.S. Census Bureau website.
Data shows the Myrtle Beach, Conway, and North Myrtle Beach areas experienced a growth rate of 3.9 percent. The population in 2015 was at 432,493 while the population for 2016 was 449,295, according to U.S. Census Bureau information.
