County threatens to withhold funds from new library and museum in Myrtle Beach

Horry County Councilmen are questioning whether to cut off funding, which totals nearly a quarter million dollars, to the Chapin Memorial Library and redevelopment funds for the new library and museum in Myrtle Beach.
Questions from councilmen at the annual budget retreat suggest that if county residents have to pay for library cards, while Myrtle Beach residents use the library for free, then county funds should no longer apply.
The thinly veiled questions are a reference to Myrtle Beach’s new parking fees, which county residents say unfairly limits where they can park when purchasing a $100 parking decal.
The county researched whether legal action could be brought against Myrtle Beach to force the city to offer equal parking plans to residents and non-residents, and concluded they had no legal ground.
Several councilmen, including Chairman Mark Lazarus, suggested that pressure could be applied in a different manner to Myrtle Beach to change the parking fees, particularly when the budget process began.
Councilmen are debating the 2018 fiscal year budget that begins in July, and expect to have the details hammered out by Friday.
