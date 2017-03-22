Thieves allegedly steal over $1 million from Coastal Carolina University

2:04 Rough roads costing Myrtle Beach drivers thousands Pause

1:29 Myrtle Beach City Council to potentially use eminent domain on two Super Block properties

2:39 Months after Hurricane Matthew, a Rosewood couple still can’t get back in their house

1:59 District switching to 'plan B' for delayed middle school

2:01 'Beauty and the Beast' (Official trailer)

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'

3:21 Shannon Briggs of Fat Harold's Beach Club needs your help naming her signature drink this week | Hot Pour

1:25 Coastal Carolina flag raised at the SC Statehouse

1:55 Residents weigh in on school board's proposed raises