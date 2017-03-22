Smoke reported at Canal Street Recreation Center, Myrtle Beach fire crews respond

The Myrtle Beach Fire Department responded to a commercial structure fire at the Canal Street Recreation Center around 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, according to a release.
According to the release, crews responded to a report of smoke in the pool area of the center.
When fire crews arrived on scene they found no signs of fire, but it was determined that smoke was coming from the HVAC unit connected to the pool area.
According to the release, the unit was shut off and crews cleared the smoke from the building.
When crews arrived on scene the building had been evacuated by on site staff, so no injuries or damage to the building were reported.
The Canal Street Recreation Center is located at 971 Canal Street in Myrtle Beach.
Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic
