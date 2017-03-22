Traffic returns to normal after three-car crash in North Myrtle Beach

North Myrtle Beach officials said traffic is back to its normal flow after a three-car crash that slowed it earlier Wednesday afternoon.
North Myrtle Beach officials advised motorists around 1 p.m. to avoid the area of 11th Avenue South and South Highway 17 because of a crash.
According to Pat Dowling, North Myrtle Beach city spokesman, the crash involved three cars, two of which ended up on top of one another.
Three people were taken to the hospital, but their conditions were unknown, Dowling said.
