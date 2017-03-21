Lawsuits fly as Club Levelz’ landlord says she’s owed back rent

1:12 Mom-and-pop motels in Myrtle Beach remain while larger developments take over the shore Pause

1:15 6-year-old gets his dream job: Garbage man for a day

0:52 Supermarket chain Aldi opens first Palmetto store

1:08 An inside look at the new Hard Rock Cafe

3:56 Officials about expansion bringing in jobs

0:33 Hard Rock Cafe pyramid demolished

1:25 St. James brings "Simba" aboard as good luck charm

2:01 'Beauty and the Beast' (Official trailer)

2:39 Missouri woman with rare disease fighting for disability