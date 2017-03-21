AG releases details on Conway man who faces child porn, solicitation charges

A Conway man was arrested Monday morning on charges of child pornography and soliciting a child to perform a sexual act.
Joseph Ramone Goodman, 29, was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center at 7:20 a.m. The S.C. Attorney General Office recently released details on the charges he is facing.
Investigators said Goodman coerced an underage victim into a sexual relationship with him and encouraged the victim to pose for sexually explicit photos, according to a release from Hayley Thrift Bledsoe, spokeswoman with the AG. He was arrested by the Horry County Sheriff’s Office, a member of the Internet Crimes Against Children task force, officials said.
Investigators state Goodman coerced a minor victim to engage in a sexual relationship with him. He also encouraged the victim to pose for sexually explicit photos.
Goodman was charged with the illegal dissemination of obscene material to someone under 18 years old, sexual exploitation of a minor and criminal solicitation of a minor. The first two charge listed carries a prison term up to 20 years, while the others each carry a maximum of 10 years, according to the relentless.
Goodman was convicted of financial transaction card fraud and two counts of reckless homicide by a vehicle in 2008 and was sentenced to five years in prison, according to a State Law Enforcement Division background check.
His most recent charges were for offenses allegedly committed Feb. 4. He remains jailed at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, where his bond has been set at a total of $35,000 for the sex crime charges, online records show.
The AG’s office will be handling the case, according to the release.
Comments