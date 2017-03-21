Festivities planned for grand opening of Walmart Neighborhood Market this week

The new Walmart Neighborhood Market in Myrtle Beach, located at 1705 South Kings Highway, is scheduled to open on March 22, and to celebrate the grand opening, festivities are scheduled for March 25 and 26.
On March 22 a ribbon-cutting ceremony will be hosted by store associates beginning at 7 a.m.
From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 25 and 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on March 26, residents are invited to attend A Big Family Welcome celebration at the store. At the event, attendees will have the chance to try free samples, enjoy family friendly activities and check out the new store.
The celebrations also includes a presentation of $7,000 in grants from Walmart. Walmart is donating the grants to local community groups including the Myrtle Beach Fire Department, Help 4 Kids, New Direction of Horry County, Grand Strand Miracle League and Horry County Special Olympics.
The store will be open 24 hours, seven days a week beginning March 22.
Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic
