1:12 Mom-and-pop motels in Myrtle Beach remain while larger developments take over the shore Pause

2:07 Work begins on Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium

1:21 Transforming Broadway at the Beach

0:49 Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium press box demolition

0:47 Changes underway at Broadway at the Beach

0:16 Tow truck loads demolished vehicle after deadly crash

2:41 Cudd, Sumpter speak about Carolinas All-Star Classic, look back on careers

2:39 Missouri woman with rare disease fighting for disability

2:01 'Beauty and the Beast' (Official trailer)