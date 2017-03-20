One student taken to hospital in school bus wreck in Loris

WPDE is reporting that an Horry County School bus was involved in a wreck near Loris High School, according to district officials.
Realtime traffic information listed on the South Carolina Highway Patrol’s website shows the wreck was reported at 3:31 p.m. on Loris Lions Road.
The wreck was reported with “no injury” on the site, but district officials say one student was transported to the hospital, according to WPDE.
Horry County Schools Superintendent Rick Maxey says he was told someone rear-ended the bus.
