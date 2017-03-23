Pets for adoption from the Waccamaw Animal Rescue Mission
Monty-Terrier mix Monty is a little guy with a big personality! Monty likes to play with the other dogs his size, he will run around the yard with the others, chasing, jumping, grabbing toys, etc! Monty is looking for a family that will take him on long daily walks.
Myrtle-DSH-Calico mix Myrtle has a very laid back personality, is very sweet and likes to be petted. She will make a good family pet and companion.
Roxy-Shepherd mix Roxy loves walks, walks nicely on a leash with very little pulling, she loves chasing the ball, even though she has not learned how to return it just yet. She plays well with others.
Thumper- Dutch Rabbit Thumper is a senior rabbit who has been at WARM for several years and needs a home. He has as been handled and is very friendly. He will make a great pet rabbit for a family! Thumper is an indoor companion only.
Comments