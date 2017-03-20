Coroner identifies man found dead along Conway road

A man’s body found along Johnson Shelly Road in Conway late Saturday night has been identified as that of 31-year-old Jason Bradley Smith, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick.
Smith, of Conway, was found just before midnight Saturday with multiple gunshot wounds, Hendrick said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Horry County police are investigating the case as a homicide after Smith was found near Johnson Shelly Road and S.C. 668.
An autopsy was completed Sunday.
