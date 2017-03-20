Check your tickets. You could be $150,000 richer today.

1:12 Mom-and-pop motels in Myrtle Beach remain while larger developments take over the shore Pause

0:16 Tow truck loads demolished vehicle after deadly crash

0:47 Changes underway at Broadway at the Beach

2:41 MB City Council answers questions about parking issues

2:01 'Beauty and the Beast' (Official trailer)

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'

1:55 Residents weigh in on school board's proposed raises

1:20 Surveillance video shows woman jumping out of trunk after kidnapping

2:32 Carolinas All-Star Classic highlights