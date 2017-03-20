Check your tickets. You could be $150,000 richer today.

Check your Powerball ticket. It could be worth $150,000.
A Powerball ticket purchased at the Wilco store on S.C. 378 for Saturday’s drawing is a $150,000 winner, according to a release from the S.C. Education Lottery.
The ticket holder put an extra dollar down on a PowerPlay to triple the $50,000 prize, according to the release.
The winning numbers for Saturday’s drawing are: 13, 25, 44, 54, 67; Powerball: 5.
More than 12,900 players in South Carolina hold tickets for prizes from $4 up to $150,000. Of these, more than 5,800 players purchased PowerPlay® to see their non-jackpot winnings, excluding the Match 5 prize, multiplied by three, according to the release. Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes. For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com.
The odds of matching four white ball numbers and the red Powerball® number are 1 in 913,129. The odds of a 3X multiplier being selected are 1 in 3.31, when the jackpot is $150 million or less, according to the S.C. Education Lottery.
The estimated jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing is $155 million.
Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily
