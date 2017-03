0:16 Tow truck loads demolished vehicle after deadly crash Pause

0:52 Supermarket chain Aldi opens first Palmetto store

1:08 An inside look at the new Hard Rock Cafe

0:33 Hard Rock Cafe pyramid demolished

2:32 Carolinas All-Star Classic highlights

2:01 'Beauty and the Beast' (Official trailer)

1:20 Surveillance video shows woman jumping out of trunk after kidnapping

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'

1:28 Back to Football in Myrtle Beach