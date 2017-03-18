Man used toy lightsaber for protection in knife fight, police say

Police in Rock Hill charged a teen with assault after she used tried to slash her stepfather, who defended himself with a toy lightsaber, a police report states.
In the incident late Thursday at an apartment on Celanese Road, officers were called to secure the scene for emergency medical officials.
In interviewing people there, officers found that there was a physical altercation between a 17-year-old female, Kayla Knapp, and her stepfather, the Rock Hill police report shows.
Witnesses told officers there was an argument, and that Knapp used two kitchen knives from a knife stand in an attempt to slash the stepfather, the report says.
The stepfather picked up a plastic toy lightsaber, hitting Knapp with it several times to protect himself before the altercation ended, the report says.
Knapp was charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, the report states. No other charges were filed.
