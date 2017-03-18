Pee Dee Street Rodders' Run to the Sun Car and Truck Show benefits Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and the National Multiple Sclerosis Society

Janet Blackmon Morgan
A Pontiac 8 gleams in the 29th annual Pee Dee Street Rodders' Run to the Sun Car and Truck Show off Kings Highway between 21st and 27th avenues north in Myrtle Beach on Thursday, March 16, 2017. The event, which benefits the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, continues through Sunday.
A lone Lamborghini gets a few lingering looks in the 29th annual Pee Dee Street Rodders' Run to the Sun Car and Truck Show off Kings Highway between 21st and 27th avenues north in Myrtle Beach on Thursday, March 16, 2017. The event, which benefits the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, continues through Sunday.
Cadillacs cast shadows in the 29th annual Pee Dee Street Rodders' Run to the Sun Car and Truck Show off Kings Highway between 21st and 27th avenues north in Myrtle Beach on Thursday, March 16, 2017. The event, which benefits the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, continues through Sunday.
Vintage cars and trucks are lined up in the 29th annual Pee Dee Street Rodders' Run to the Sun Car and Truck Show off Kings Highway between 21st and 27th avenues north in Myrtle Beach on Thursday, March 16, 2017. The event, which benefits the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, continues through Sunday.
There's plenty of Corvettes in the 29th annual Pee Dee Street Rodders' Run to the Sun Car and Truck Show off Kings Highway between 21st and 27th avenues north in Myrtle Beach on Thursday, March 16, 2017. The event, which benefits the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, continues through Sunday.
Vintage cars and trucks are lined up in the 29th annual Pee Dee Street Rodders' Run to the Sun Car and Truck Show off Kings Highway between 21st and 27th avenues north in Myrtle Beach on Thursday, March 16, 2017. The event, which benefits the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, continues through Sunday.
A Ford Anglia is one of the cars in the 29th annual Pee Dee Street Rodders' Run to the Sun Car and Truck Show off Kings Highway between 21st and 27th avenues north in Myrtle Beach on Thursday, March 16, 2017. The event, which benefits the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, continues through Sunday.
Vintage cars and trucks are lined up in the 29th annual Pee Dee Street Rodders' Run to the Sun Car and Truck Show off Kings Highway between 21st and 27th avenues north in Myrtle Beach on Thursday, March 16, 2017. The event, which benefits the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, continues through Sunday.
Mike Froese of Hartsville shines up his 1981 Camaro Z 28 in the 29th annual Pee Dee Street Rodders' Run to the Sun Car and Truck Show off Kings Highway between 21st and 27th avenues north in Myrtle Beach on Thursday, March 16, 2017. The event, which benefits the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, continues through Sunday.
Vintage cars and trucks are lined up in the 29th annual Pee Dee Street Rodders' Run to the Sun Car and Truck Show off Kings Highway between 21st and 27th avenues north in Myrtle Beach on Thursday, March 16, 2017. The event, which benefits the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, continues through Sunday.
There's Dodges in all conditions in the 29th annual Pee Dee Street Rodders' Run to the Sun Car and Truck Show off Kings Highway between 21st and 27th avenues north in Myrtle Beach on Thursday, March 16, 2017. The event, which benefits the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, continues through Sunday.
Vintage cars are on the Grand Strand in the 29th annual Pee Dee Street Rodders' Run to the Sun Car and Truck Show off Kings Highway between 21st and 27th avenues north in Myrtle Beach on Thursday, March 16, 2017. The event, which benefits the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, continues through Sunday.
Some of the cars are for sale in the 29th annual Pee Dee Street Rodders' Run to the Sun Car and Truck Show off Kings Highway between 21st and 27th avenues north in Myrtle Beach on Thursday, March 16, 2017. The event, which benefits the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, continues through Sunday.
Vintage cars and trucks are lined up in the 29th annual Pee Dee Street Rodders' Run to the Sun Car and Truck Show off Kings Highway between 21st and 27th avenues north in Myrtle Beach on Thursday, March 16, 2017. The event, which benefits the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, continues through Sunday.
Vintage cars and trucks are lined up in the 29th annual Pee Dee Street Rodders' Run to the Sun Car and Truck Show off Kings Highway between 21st and 27th avenues north in Myrtle Beach on Thursday, March 16, 2017. The event, which benefits the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, continues through Sunday.
The big and small are part of the 29th annual Pee Dee Street Rodders' Run to the Sun Car and Truck Show off Kings Highway between 21st and 27th avenues north in Myrtle Beach on Thursday, March 16, 2017. The event, which benefits the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, continues through Sunday.
A Nash Metropolitan sits in the sun in the 29th annual Pee Dee Street Rodders' Run to the Sun Car and Truck Show off Kings Highway between 21st and 27th avenues north in Myrtle Beach on Thursday, March 16, 2017. The event, which benefits the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, continues through Sunday.
Vintage cars and trucks are lined up in the 29th annual Pee Dee Street Rodders' Run to the Sun Car and Truck Show off Kings Highway between 21st and 27th avenues north in Myrtle Beach on Thursday, March 16, 2017. The event, which benefits the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, continues through Sunday.
Vintage cars and trucks are lined up in the 29th annual Pee Dee Street Rodders' Run to the Sun Car and Truck Show off Kings Highway between 21st and 27th avenues north in Myrtle Beach on Thursday, March 16, 2017. The event, which benefits the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, continues through Sunday.
Vintage may mean rusty, but under repair in the 29th annual Pee Dee Street Rodders' Run to the Sun Car and Truck Show off Kings Highway between 21st and 27th avenues north in Myrtle Beach on Thursday, March 16, 2017. The event, which benefits the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, continues through Sunday.
Vintage cars and trucks are lined up in the 29th annual Pee Dee Street Rodders' Run to the Sun Car and Truck Show off Kings Highway between 21st and 27th avenues north in Myrtle Beach on Thursday, March 16, 2017. The event, which benefits the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, continues through Sunday.
Vintage cars and trucks are lined up in the 29th annual Pee Dee Street Rodders' Run to the Sun Car and Truck Show off Kings Highway between 21st and 27th avenues north in Myrtle Beach on Thursday, March 16, 2017. The event, which benefits the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, continues through Sunday.
