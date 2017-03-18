29th annual Pee Dee Street Rodders' Run to the Sun Car and Truck Show shows off vintage cars and trucks

Riders cut it as close and fast as they can on Friday, March 11, 2017, as the rodeo is back at RES-LES Farms south of Conway. It’s the third annual S.C. High School Rodeo Association including bulls, saddle broncos, bareback, steer wrestling, calf roping, team roping, barrels, poles, breakaway roping and goat tying. Gates open at 6 p.m. Saturday and the rodeo begins at 8 p.m. There’s a $10 entry fee, but students can get in free if they quote a Bible verse. The farm is located off U.S. 701 South at 1208 Gilbert Road.