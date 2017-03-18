Local
29th annual Pee Dee Street Rodders' Run to the Sun Car and Truck Show shows off vintage cars and trucks
Vintage cars and trucks are lined up in the 29th annual Pee Dee Street Rodders’ Run to the Sun Car and Truck Show off Kings Highway between 21st and 27th avenues north in Myrtle Beach on Thursday, March 16, 2017. The event, which benefits the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, continues through Sunday.Janet Blackmon Morgan jblackmon@thesunnews.com