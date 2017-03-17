Local

JCPenney to close 138 stores

By Stephanie Pedersen

Good news, local JCPenney fans!

JCPenney officially released Friday a list of 138 stores it’s looking to close, and Myrtle Beach’s two location weren’t on the list.

Last week, the JCPenney at the Coastal Grand Mall was identified as one of 39 stores that were “at risk,” according to Morningstar Credit Ratings.

Two stores in South Carolina will close: the one at the Citadel Mall in Charleston and Town 'N Country’s store in Easley.

“As part of a continuing effort to advance sustainable growth and long-term profitability, J.C. Penney Company, Inc. will be closing 138 stores, one supply chain facility in Lakeland, Fla., and relocating one supply chain facility in Buena Park, Calif., to align the Company’s physical store footprint and omnichannel network.”

The news release went on the say approximately 5,000 positions nationwide will be impacted.

STORE CLOSURES

Mall/Shopping Center City State

Auburn Mall Auburn AL

Tannehill Promenade Bessemer AL

Gadsden Mall Gadsden AL

Jasper Mall Jasper AL

Military Plaza Benton AR

Chickasaw Plaza Blytheville AR

Riverview Mall Bullhead City AZ

Downtown Bishop Bishop CA

Sunwest Plaza Lodi CA

The Village at Orange Orange CA

Hilltop Mall Richmond CA

Fort Morgan Main St. Fort Morgan CO

Glenwood Springs Mall Glenwood Springs CO

St. Vrain Centre Longmont CO

Broadway Plaza Sterling CO

Connecticut Post Mall Milford CT

Jacksonville Regional Shopping Center Jacksonville FL

Palatka Mall Palatka FL

Dublin Mall Dublin GA

Macon Mall Macon GA

Milledgeville Mall Milledgeville GA

Gateway Plaza Thomasville GA

Tifton Mall Tifton GA

Downtown Decorah Decorah IA

Crossroads Mall Fort Dodge IA

Penn Central Mall Oskaloosa IA

Quincy Place Ottumwa IA

Snake River Plaza Burley ID

Eastland Mall Bloomington IL

Fulton Square Canton IL

Village Square Mall Effingham IL

Freestanding Macomb IL

Peru Mall Peru IL

Northland Mall Sterling IL

Centerpointe of Woodridge Woodridge IL

FairOaks Mall Columbus IN

Connersville Plaza Connersville IN

Huntington Plaza Huntington IN

Jasper Manor Center Jasper IN

Logansport Mall Logansport IN

Chanute Square Chanute KS

Downtown Great Bend Great Bend KS

Hutchinson Mall Hutchinson KS

Freestanding Lawrence KS

Winfield Plaza Winfield KS

Cortana Mall Baton Rouge LA

Park Terrace DeRidder LA

North Shore Square Slidell LA

Berkshire Mall Lanesborough MA

Easton Marketplace Easton MD

Rockland Plaza Rockland ME

Lakeview Square Mall Battle Creek MI

Delta Plaza Escanaba MI

Westshore Mall Holland MI

Copper Country Mall Houghton MI

Birchwood Mall Kingsford MI

Midland Mall Midland MI

Cascade Crossings Sault Ste. Marie MI

Central Lakes Crossing Baxter MN

Five Lakes Centre Fairmont MN

Faribo West Mall Faribault MN

Irongate Plaza Hibbing MN

Hutchinson Mall Hutchinson MN

Red Wing Mall Red Wing MN

Downtown Thief River Falls Thief River Falls MN

Freestanding Winona MN

Maryville Center Maryville MO

Leigh Mall Columbus MS

Southgate Plaza Corinth MS

Greenville Mall Greenville MS

Bonita Lakes Mall Meridian MS

Oxford Mall Oxford MS

Capital Hill Mall Helena MT

Sidney Main Street Sidney MT

Albemarle Crossing Albemarle NC

Boone Mall Boone NC

Eastridge Mall Gastonia NC

Blue Ridge Mall Hendersonville NC

Monroe Crossing Monroe NC

Becker Village Mall Roanoke Rapids NC

Prairie Hills Mall Dickinson ND

Buffalo Mall Jamestown ND

Downtown Wahpeton Wahpeton ND

Fremont Mall Fremont NE

Downtown McCook McCook NE

Platte River Mall North Platte NE

Rio Grande Plaza Rio Grande NJ

The Boulevard Las Vegas NV

Dunkirk-Fredonia Plaza Dunkirk NY

Westfield Sunrise Massapequa NY

Palisades Center West Nyack NY

Findlay Village Mall Findlay OH

New Towne Mall New Philadelphia OH

Richmond Town Square Richmond Heights OH

St. Mary's Square St. Marys OH

Altus Plaza Altus OK

Ne-Mar Shopping Center Claremore OK

Ponca Plaza Ponca City OK

Pioneer Square Shopping Center Stillwater OK

Astoria Downtown Astoria OR

Grants Pass Shopping Center Grants Pass OR

La Grande Downtown La Grande OR

Downtown Pendleton Pendleton OR

The Dalles Main Street The Dalles OR

Columbia Mall Bloomsburg PA

Clearfield Mall Clearfield PA

King of Prussia Mall King of Prussia PA

Philadelphia Mills Philadelphia PA

Bradford Towne Centre Towanda PA

Lycoming Mall Pennsdale PA

Willow Grove Park Willow Grove PA

Citadel Mall Charleston SC

Town 'N Country Easley SC

Palace Mall Mitchell SD

Northridge Plaza Pierre SD

Watertown Mall Watertown SD

Yankton Mall Yankton SD

Greeneville Commons Greeneville TN

Knoxville Center Knoxville TN

County Market Place Union City TN

Athens Village Shopping Center Athens TX

Borger Shopping Plaza Borger TX

Heartland Mall Early TX

El Paso Downtown El Paso TX

Marshall Mall Marshall TX

McAllen Downtown McAllen TX

University Mall Nacogdoches TX

King Plaza Shopping Center Seguin TX

Bosque River Center Stephenville TX

New River Valley Mall Christiansburg VA

Tanglewood Mall Roanoke VA

Pilchuck Landing Snohomish WA

Pine Tree Mall Marinette WI

Marshfield Mall Marshfield WI

Richland Square Shopping Center Richland Center WI

Rapids Mall Wisconsin Rapids WI

Foxcroft Towne Center Martinsburg WV

Downtown Sheridan Sheridan W

