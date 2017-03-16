Great white shark pinged offshore from Myrtle Beach

A 12-foot great white shark weighing more than 1,300 pounds was recorded swimming along the shore of Myrtle Beach Thursday by a global shark tracker.
The shark nicknamed Hilton was first tagged March 3 after he was caught near the coast of Hilton Head, and was most recently tagged offshore the Grand Strand just after 7:30 a.m.
OCEARCH tracks numerous sharks in real time, and shows that Hilton arrived offshore from Georgetown on March 9, and has been pinged daily several miles offshore the Grand Strand.
Audrey Hudson: 843-444-1765, @AudreyHudson
Comments