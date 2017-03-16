He was shot 9 times by police who said he had a gun. Those charges didn’t hold up.

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance' Pause

1:57 Father of victim speaks up for wife accused of shooting him at bond hearing

0:42 Murrells Inlet-Garden City put out beachhouse blaze

1:59 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 3.14

1:26 Witnesses describe deadly bus-train collision in Biloxi, Miss.

1:47 CCU's discusses win over Hampton in CBI (video)

1:55 Residents weigh in on school board's proposed raises

0:41 Myrtle Beach International Airport upgrades radar technology

0:36 Naika Venant's mother: I have to bury my baby