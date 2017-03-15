Grand opening scheduled for ALDI in North Myrtle Beach

ALDI’s in North Myrtle Beach is scheduled to open on March 23, and a ribbon cutting ceremony will begin the day.
The ceremony will begin at 8:25 a.m., and the first 100 customers following the ceremony will receive a golden ticket. Each ticket contains an ALDI gift card of various amounts.
Those attending the event will have the opportunity to tour the store and sample ALDI exclusive brands, as well as receive a free ALDI eco-friendly bag. Supplies are limited for the eco-friendly bags. Customers will also be able to enter into an on-site sweepstakes for the chance to win a year’s supply of ALDI produce.
According to a press release, the North Myrtle Beach store has a new look based off of customer input, with expanded sections for popular products, a large fresh produce selection, higher ceilings and natural lighting. The building was also constructed with environmentally-friendly materials, including LED lighting, recycled materials and energy-saving refrigeration.
The store is located at 244 Highway 17 N. in North Myrtle Beach. After March 23, the store will have the following hours: Monday - Saturday 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic
Comments