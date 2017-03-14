United Way hits fundraising goal ahead of campaign deadline

The United Way of Horry County hit its fundraising goal on Tuesday, well ahead of the past two successful drives.
Genie Sherard, United Way president, said new contributions on Monday and Tuesday take the 2016-17 fundraising total to $1,333,671 — 100.7 percent of the established goal of $1,325,000. The campaign continues through April.
Campaign chairman John Rowe said he will recommend a “stretch goal” of $1,350,000 to the board of directors.
The two previous drives made their goals much closer to the April 30 deadline.
“To say we’re excited is such an understatement,” Sherard said. Rowe credited his team of volunteers. “It is an honor to work with this campaign team.”
United Way fundraising started in September 2016 with a goal of $1,325,000 – increased by $25,000 over the previous campaign. Sherard said several phone calls were made Monday and Tuesday. Monday’s weekly newsletter reported fundraising at 99 percent.
Early Tuesday, the campaign was $1,000 from its goal. Before noon, Sherard phoned Rowe to tell him new contributions put the drive over the goal.
Sherard said the United Way is supported “by people from all walks of life. This money is all about creating positive things for our citizens.”
Rowe said, “There are so many great ambassadors who are waving the United Way flag to help impact others in our community.”
