Harley Week may move some events to restaurant row

Harley riders are looking to change up their usual haunts during the Cruising the Coast Spring Rally, particularly since some of their regular hangouts have closed including SBB Four Corners and H.B. Spokes.
“We are seeing some interest in some other areas that we haven’t seen in a long time since those establishments are closed, namely in restaurant row,” said Randy Webster, director of Horry County Emergency Management.
No special use permits have yet been issued for Harley Week that begins May 15, or Bikefest which follows on Memorial Day weekend, but Webster says the interest shown so far indicates a change in destination for Harley riders.
The interest in special use permits isn’t growing in numbers, just shifting in location.
“Nothing alarming at this point,” Webster said. “There is typically activity at the mall there or some of the other larger night clubs in the area.”
Webster was referring to the Myrtle Beach Mall, which also hosts events in the parking lot for Bikefest, renamed this year as the Black Pearl Cultural Heritage and Bike Festival.
The news came as Webster gave Horry County Council officials an update on Bikefest Task Force activities.
