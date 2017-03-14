February 2017 statistics shows increase for Myrtle Beach International Airport

In February 2017 the Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR) had a total of 89,180 passengers, according to a press release.
According to the release, this is an increase of 7.5 percent as compared to February 2016, which saw 82,987 total passenger traffic.
In 2017 the number of people arriving on flights, or deplanements, totaled 45,632. In 2016, the number of deplanements was 41,905.
“For the month, American, Delta and Spirit each carried more passengers than last year, while Allegiant activated its flight operations about 8-weeks earlier than normal,” Scott Van Moppes, director of airports for Horry County said in the release. “The increased passenger counts are the result of our airline partners adding capacity into our market, making it easier for people to use our Airport.”
Statistics on specific flights can be found at flymyrtlebeach.com.
Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic
