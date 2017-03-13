Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 3.14

Your most accurate and dependable daily and extended Myrtle Beach weather forecast from our friends at WPDE.
11-year-old wins The Sun News Regional Spelling Bee

Alia Abou Dakka wins The Sun News Regional Spelling Bee by spelling “regurgitant” correctly on Saturday, March 11, 2017, at St. James High School. The win gets her an all-expense paid trip to Washington, D.C., to represent the Grand Strand in the Scripps National Spelling Bee May 28 to June 3.

Rodeo puts on show in Conway

Riders cut it as close and fast as they can on Friday, March 11, 2017, as the rodeo is back at RES-LES Farms south of Conway. It’s the third annual S.C. High School Rodeo Association including bulls, saddle broncos, bareback, steer wrestling, calf roping, team roping, barrels, poles, breakaway roping and goat tying. Gates open at 6 p.m. Saturday and the rodeo begins at 8 p.m. There’s a $10 entry fee, but students can get in free if they quote a Bible verse. The farm is located off U.S. 701 South at 1208 Gilbert Road.

Pet store owner fires back after Facebook post of sick puppy sparks uproar

Ashley Hall, owner of Pet Safari in Conway says she called police for protection after threats from viewers of a Facebook post that appeared to show a sick puppy in her store. Ashley says that the puppy was only sleeping and was sold in healthy condition, and that Conway police have been given the names of the new owners in order to follow up.

