He was found unresponsive in the Black River. His cause of death remains a mystery

The cause of death and identity of a man, who was pulled from the Black River in Georgetown County on Saturday afternoon, remains under investigation, according to police.
Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about 12:15 p.m. to Col. Cole Road in reference to an unresponsive man in the Black River, according to a press release from the GCSO.
Jason Lesley, GCSO spokesman, said a passerby saw the body and called 911 to alert authorities. EMS arrived and took the man to Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital, police said.
The man’s identity was still being investigated Monday afternoon, and the sheriff’s office is looking into the circumstances surrounding the case. Lesley said Saturday afternoon that it was too soon for police to know whether there was any foul play involved.
