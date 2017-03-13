Three faces charges in shootout at Circle K

Three people were arrested after a fight led to gunfire at the Circle K in Myrtle Beach on Saturday night.
Police were called to the 1101 N. Kings Highway convenience store at 9:15 p.m. for a report of “shots fired.”
“The preliminary investigation has revealed that two groups of people were engaged in a verbal altercation in the parking lot of the store,” said Lt. Joey Crosby of the Myrtle Beach Police Department. “A person from one of the groups brandished a gun and fired the weapon.”
Those arrested were John Fitzgerald Chandler of Myrtle Beach, who was charged with three counts of attempted murder and posession of a firearm by persons unlawful. Tyree Plummer, also of Myrtle Beach, was charged with accessory to a felony after the fact.
A juvenile was also charged with accessory to felony after the fact.
Officers have been reviewing video from city cameras, conducting interviews and evaluating evidence as the investigation continues.
