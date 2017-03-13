Mix of urine and bleach sends man to hospital

A man has been sent to the hospital after an incident at Grand Strand Humane Society sickened him and prompted authorities to send a hazardous materials team to the scene.
Myrtle Beach Fire Department spokesman Jon Evans said a team had been sent in a phone call around 11:20 a.m., and that early reports indicated “someone was doing something in the laundry room” at the animal shelter and may have improperly mixed chemicals.
“Crews were told that a mix of urine based ammonia and bleach were mixed in a washing machine and it off gased, which affected the person who was doing the laundry,” Evans wrote in a press release later Thursday.
The mixture of chlorine, a component of bleach, and ammonia creates a gas that can be toxic and even deadly.
Evans also told The Sun News that the man is in stable condition and that it appeared no animals had been hurt in the incident.
Check back for more on this breaking story.
Comments