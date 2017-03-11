How long will the burn ban last?

The Horry County Burn ban will be lifted Sunday.
According to a press release from Horry County, the ban will be lifted at 7 a.m. Sunday “due to improved conditions.”
Horry County Fire Rescue will continue to monitor conditions and may re-impose the ban at a later date if conditions deteriorate, according to the release.
Horry County Government has a policy allowing it to institute an outdoor burning ban whenever there's a statewide red flag alert or if weather conditions appear conducive to wildfires.
For more information, contact Horry County Fire Rescue at (843) 915-5190.
Christian Boschult, 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian
Comments