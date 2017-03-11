Local

March 11, 2017 6:18 PM

How long will the burn ban last?

By Christian Boschult

The Horry County Burn ban will be lifted Sunday.

According to a press release from Horry County, the ban will be lifted at 7 a.m. Sunday “due to improved conditions.”

Horry County Fire Rescue will continue to monitor conditions and may re-impose the ban at a later date if conditions deteriorate, according to the release.

Horry County Government has a policy allowing it to institute an outdoor burning ban whenever there's a statewide red flag alert or if weather conditions appear conducive to wildfires.

For more information, contact Horry County Fire Rescue at (843) 915-5190.

