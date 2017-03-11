Watch The Sun News Regional Spelling Bee

The Sun News Regional Spelling Bee is underway.
Watch the live video on our Facebook feed here.
Students from schools in Horry and Georgetown counties are competing in The Sun News Regional Spelling Bee on March 11.
The event, sponsored by The Sun News, is being held Saturday at St. James High School and the winner receives an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington, D.C. to represent the Grand Strand in the Scripps National Spelling Bee May 28 through June 3.
Fifty-four elementary, middle and intermediate students from 52 different schools are competing in the contest, which is free for the public to attend.
Christian Boschult: 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian
Comments