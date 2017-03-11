Body found in Black River in Georgetown County

2:28 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 3.11 Pause

1:21 Transforming Broadway at the Beach

2:05 Beth Drake, U.S. Attorney for South Carolina, discusses Billie East Side Bloods gang

2:31 Driving International Drive from SC 90 to Myrtle Beach

0:47 Changes underway at Broadway at the Beach

0:47 Broadway at the Beach after Hurricane Matthew

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'

1:55 Residents weigh in on school board's proposed raises

3:51 Taste the rainbow with Nikki Merrill's "Rainbow Rum" at the Treasure Club | Hot Pour