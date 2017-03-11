Test when you turn, Red Cross reminds public to check smoke alarms when changing clocks

When you spring forward this weekend, don’t forget to also take a potentially life-saving moment to also check your smoke alarm batteries.
Daylight Saving Time starts at 2 a.m. Sunday, meaning it’s time to move the clocks forward an hour, and The American Red Cross is reminding everyone that it’s also a good time to change your smoke alarm batteries when your adjusting your clocks.
“When you turn your clocks ahead this weekend, it’s a great time to also test your smoke alarms,” said Nanci Conley, executive director for the Red Cross of Eastern S.C. in a press release. “Take a few minutes to replace your smoke alarm batteries and push the test button to make sure the alarms are working.”
While your prepping for the spring season, it’s also good time to ensure your home is ready in case of an emergency. The Red Cross offered the following safety tips:
▪ Install smoke alarms. If someone doesn’t have smoke alarms, they should install them. At a minimum, put one on every level of the home, inside bedrooms and outside sleeping areas. Check local building codes for additional requirements.
▪ Practice an escape plan. Make sure everyone in the household knows how to get out of every room and how to get out of the home in less than two minutes.
▪ Get a kit. Keep disaster supplies in an easy-to-carry bag to use at home or carry in case ordered to evacuate.
▪ Make a plan. Have all household members plan what steps they should take if an emergency occurs.
▪ Be informed. Learn what emergencies can occur in the area and how officials notify residents should a disaster occur.
