Test when you turn, Red Cross reminds public to check smoke alarms when changing clocks

2:28 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 3.11 Pause

3:42 Shark Wake Park brings wakeboarding to Myrtle Beach

1:40 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 3.9

0:36 Springmaid Pier demolished by Hurricane Matthew

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'

3:51 Taste the rainbow with Nikki Merrill's "Rainbow Rum" at the Treasure Club | Hot Pour

2:39 The debate over legalized medical marijuana in South Carolina

1:26 Witnesses describe deadly bus-train collision in Biloxi, Miss.

1:15 6-year-old gets his dream job: Garbage man for a day