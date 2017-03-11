Snowy weather could reach into Horry County this weekend

2:28 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 3.11 Pause

1:40 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 3.9

1:28 "Golden Mile" residents ask city leaders to protect neighborhood from strangers

0:36 Springmaid Pier demolished by Hurricane Matthew

2:25 Remembering the Myrtle Beach Pavilion 10 years after closing

1:26 Witnesses describe deadly bus-train collision in Biloxi, Miss.

3:51 Taste the rainbow with Nikki Merrill's "Rainbow Rum" at the Treasure Club | Hot Pour

3:56 21 recipients honored with Presidential Medal of Freedom

2:10 Sights and sounds of the 20th Annual Myrtle Beach Marathon