Snowy weather could reach into Horry County this weekend

A big chill overnight and possibly some snow for western parts of Horry County is breaking the warm weather streak the Grand Strand has been enjoying.
Snowfall may come into the northeast South Carolina and southeast North Carolina forecast area after midnight Sunday and stretch across the area through Sunday with the most likely chances for snow projected from 2 a.m. to noon Sunday, according to a Saturday morning weather brief from Reid Hawkins, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Wilmington, N.C.
“The precipitation is expected to begin as rain mixed with snow. Accumulations less than an inch are expected mainly north of a line from Florence, South Carolina through Loris, South Carolina to Castle Hayne, North Carolina. Areas to the south may see snow mixed with rain with little or no accumulation is expected,” said Hawkins in the Saturday morning brief, and added a winter weather advisory could possibly be issued later Saturday.
After temperatures reached the mid-70s along the Grand Strand Friday, a big change came Saturday as cold air moved into the area, and it’s only going to get colder, forecasters said. On Sunday around 8 a.m., temperatures are projected to range near the freezing mark to the northern part of the state and into North Carolina and will likely be near 40 degrees to the south, Hawkins said.
Afternoon temperatures Sunday are forecast to slowly warm up, climbing to the lower to mid 40s, Hawkins said.
“The coldest wind chills will be in the morning [and] are expected to range from mid 20s to the north to the lower 30s for most areas to the south,” said Hawkins in the brief.
The culprit behind this possible late winter weather event has been attributed to the mix of an upper air disturbance from the northwest aiding a low pressure area to form to the south, forecasters said.
“This disturbance will combine with the available moisture and cold air to provide for an chance of rain & snow over the region late Saturday night into Sunday. Minor accumulations are expected over the northern portions of the Pee Dee and areas of southeast North Carolina,” said Hawkins in the Saturday morning brief.
