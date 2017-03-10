New Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market opening in Myrtle Beach this month

A new Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market is coming to Myrtle Beach and its opening day is March 22.
Staff, vendors and customers are celebrating the opening of the market, located at 1705 South Kings Highway, with various festivities and games.
“Pepsi’s going to bring some inflatables,” store manager Sherrie Carlisle said. “We’ll have some of the characters out, we’ll have the Planter’s Peanut, we’re going to have the Pelican from Pelican stadium...we’ll have the polar bear, the Coke Polar Bear. We’ll actually have some free things to give out and coupons and different things like that.
On top of that the mayor, the Chamber of Commerce, and the Myrtle Beach High School ROTC will be in attendance of the grand opening.
While the location is convenient for locals, who will no longer have to travel to the larger Wal-Mart Supercenters, the location of the market is also close to the beach and various hotels.
“We’re right here, you know,” said Carlisle. “They won’t even have to cross [Highway] 17 to get to a shopping center. A lot of the customers can either walk, or if they ride a bike or golf cart, and they can get here very easily.”
Wal-Mart Neighborhood Markets are unique compared to the Supercenters because they are smaller and designed for convenience, and even have a pharmacy, deli, bakery and fresh produce.
“We offer a large assortment like the Supercenter, however, it’s a lot closer,” said Calisle.
This location of the Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market is a prototype, meaning that the look of the market is cleaner and fresher looking, and it even has more customer space.
The market has a new make-your-own pizza option where customers and customize their own pizza and have it cooked at the market, or take it home to cook.
“I think that’s going to be a key item, especially for the tourists at the hotels,” said Carlisle.
The number for the make-your-own pizza option is 843-353-5635.
The market will even have a beach shop, making it easy to purchase last minute beach needs.
The opening of the new market brought over 100 jobs to the Myrtle Beach area, ranging from maintenance, cashiers, managers and many more.
A hiring event was held in January when the company set up a temporary hiring center at 1517 N. Kings Highway, The Sun News reported.
At the event about 90 associates were hired, but the market continued to hire after the event had ended.
“We’re expecting to have a really busy area being this close to the beach,” Carlisle said. “So we’re going to hire some temporary associates for the summertime as well.”
Those interested in applying for part-time or temporary associate positions can submit applications at www.walmart.com.
This location marks the fifth location along the Grand Strand with other markets in Murrells Inlet, the Market Common, Ocean Lakes and at the Village Square Shopping Center.
Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic
