Have you seen this person?

Conway Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a burglary suspect.
The suspect in the case allegedly broke into the victim’s vehicle in February outside of Hardees located at 1506 Church Street in Conway SC, according to a press release from the Conway Police Department.
During the investigation, a photograph of the suspect was obtained, and anyone with any information on the identity of the person in the photograph is asked to contact the Conway Police Department at (843) 248-1790.
Christian Boschult, 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian
