The driver took out a light pole and drove through a ditch before crashing through store

An elderly man was taken to an area hospital after crashing through a Sherwin Williams paint store in North Myrtle Beach Friday afternoon, authorities said.
A man, believed to be about 70-years-old, was headed southbound on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach when he crossed a median, knocked down a utility pole, drove through a ditch, then the wall of the Sherwin Williams store. The driver was taken to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center, according to Pat Dowling, North Myrtle Beach city spokesman.
North Myrtle Beach police and fire departments are on scene. The cause of the crash is unknown. The driver’s condition is unknown, and it’s also unclear if anyone inside the store or in the parking lot was injured during the incident.
Please check back for updates on this breaking news story.
