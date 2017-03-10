Ready or not, winter set for weekend visit to Grand Strand

Uncertainty still looms over forecast models predicting wintery precipitation this weekend, but one thing is sure, and snow or no snow, it’s going to be very cold this weekend.
High temperatures will likely be in the upper 30s to upper 40s across the forecast area for northeast South Carolina and southeast North Carolina; however, wind chills will be lower, and may be in the mid 20s to upper 30s, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, N.C.
Friday morning, the weather service released a briefing on the upcoming threat of winter weather for northeast South Carolina and southeast North Carolina, and forecasters said the cold air will move into the areas Friday night.
Forecast models continue to show different impact possibilities, so confidence is low, but “the impacts are moderate for snow in the areas which are expected to receive the snow accumulations,” according to said Reid Hawkins, weather service meteorologist.
“Cold air will move into the region tonight and remain over the area as a low pressure area will move well south of the area. This low pressure area will provide lift for precipitation to develop late Saturday Night and continue into Sunday over southeast North Carolina and northeast South Carolina. With cold air aloft there is a threat of a rain mixed with snow over the northern portions of the Pee Dee and areas of southeast North Carolina,” said Hawkins in the Friday morning brief.
Hawkins said there’s also a “good chance” rain and snow will blow into the area after midnight Sunday and spread across the region through Sunday.
Currently, the forecast shows precipitation will start as a rain and snow mix with likely less than than an inch, and that it will be mainly north of Hartsville to Whiteville, N.C. to Burgaw, N.C. stateline, according to the brief from Hawkins.
“Areas north of a this line are expected to see accumulation under an inch. To the south rain will be mixed with some snow but little or no accumulation is expected. If an winter weather advisory is needed it would most likely be issued tonight or early Saturday morning,” Hawkins stated in the brief.
