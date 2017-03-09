How Surfside Beach feels about the future of its pier

1:40 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 3.9 Pause

2:35 Pregnant South Carolina woman parodies April the giraffe

2:34 Generation gap spreads from Atlantic Beach to Myrtle Beach at Bikefest

1:08 An inside look at the new Hard Rock Cafe

0:47 Changes underway at Broadway at the Beach

0:50 S.C. Army National Guard practices Hazardous Material and Weapons of Mass Destruction training scenarios

0:33 Hard Rock Cafe pyramid demolished

0:41 Myrtle Beach International Airport upgrades radar technology

0:47 Car-sized sea creature surprises South Carolina fishermen