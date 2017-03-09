Coast RTA opens new transfer center in Myrtle Beach

Coast RTA’s new Myrtle Beach Ivory Wilson Transfer Center is scheduled for a grand opening and rededication ceremony on Tuesday, March 14 at 11:30 a.m.
The center is located at 580 10th Ave. North in Myrtle Beach.
The newly renovated building will serve as the main hub of Coast RTA’s transfers along its fixed routes. In the past the bus service used several bus shelters as transfer centers. The shelters sat adjacent to Myrtle’s Market and across from City Hall.
Renovations of the 960-square-foot building includes Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible restrooms, space for a main customer service lobby, a 400-square-foot ADA compliant ramp, a driver’s lounge area for breaks and a Customer Service staffing area.
“The Ivory Wilson Transfer Center will enhance the overall Coast RTA customer experience by providing our passengers and the general public with a modern, clean and visually appealing structure that will better accommodate our passengers’ needs,” Coast RTA General Manager Brian Piascik said in a press release.
Fixed routes serving the transfer center include:
- No. 7 and No. 7 Express (7X) - Conway to Myrtle Beach
- Nos. 10 - Myrtle Beach connector
- 15 North and 15 South - choice of routes with select stops along Kings Highway and Ocean Boulevard form 82nd Ave. North to Market Common
- 16 - Georgetown route
For more information on fares and schedules visit www.RideCoastRTA.com.
Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic
