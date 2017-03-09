Your commute just got worse. Bypass bridge to be closed for months.

The U.S. 17 Bypass bridge over U.S. 17 business will be closed for 80 days for bridge repairs and transportation crews are asking motorists to use detours to avoid the area.
The S.C. Department of Transportation announced Thursday that it is performing bridge deck rehabilitation, which will also require a northbound lane closure on U.S. 17 Bypass at 82nd Parkway as well as a southbound ramp closure onto U.S. 17 Bypass from U.S. 17 Business North through May 25.
The bridge will be closed continuously for 80 days while crews rehab the deck, according to a DOT release. All lanes are scheduled to reopen to traffic May 25.
Motorists are urged to use 82nd Parkway to detour the Bypass bridge. Motorists traveling north on the Bypass can turn right onto 82nd Parkway and left onto U.S. 17 Business to continue north.
For those wanting to travel south on the Bypass, southbound lanes can be accessed at the 82nd Parkway intersection.
Transportation officials advise motorists to use caution in the work zone and to expect traffic congestion.
Motorists are also encouraged to use alternate routes or the dedicated detour to avoid severe congestion on U.S. 17, according to the DOT release. To check traffic conditions on U.S. 17 and other major highways in South Carolina, visit SCDOT’s 511 Traveler Information System, www.511.org, or download the free app.
Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily
