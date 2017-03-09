DHEC board spurns staff, allows use of controversial seawalls

COLUMBIA, SC Siding with coastal property owners, South Carolina’s environmental protection board refused Thursday to ban experimental seawalls that its own staff said are contributing to beach erosion and threatening rare sea turtles.
The Department of Health and Environmental Control board disregarded staff recommendations to stop allowing the plastic walls after high-powered lawyers said the walls protect millions of dollars in coastal property.
It was not immediately known if Thursday’s DHEC board vote could lead to more of the plastic seawalls on beaches.
Board member Chuck Joye of Anderson said he wants more extensive study over the next year, and in the meantime, asked that the devices “remain in place for that period.’’ DHEC board members questioned whether studies of the seawalls’ success were thorough enough.
The seawalls, known as wave dissipation devices, were approved for use by the Legislature about three years ago as an experiment.
Touted as a way to protect land without eroding beaches like concrete seawalls, the plastic devices were established as experiments on the Isle of Palms near Charleston and Harbor Island near Beaufort.
But since being installed, the wave dissipation walls have contributed to erosion, agency staff members told the board. Staffers showed a series of photographs documenting problems with the plastic seawalls.
The walls blocked sand from getting past them and onto the back part of the beach, according to a staff presentation at Thursday’s board meeting. Enough sand to fill 75 dump trucks decreased on the beach behind the walls, the presentation said. At the same time, erosion occurred on unprotected property near the plastic walls, according to staff information.
The board also was told about sea turtle tracks leading to the base of the plastic walls, then turning back toward the sea. The walls were approved by the Legislature after lawmakers were told by boosters that the walls could be taken down during sea turtle nesting season. But property owners never took the walls down after they were installed.
Despite that, two former DHEC lawyers urged the board to allow the walls o remain in place. Attorneys Jack Smith and Mary Shahid, who now are in private practice and represent coastal landowners, said the walls are providing vital protection to valuable seaside property.
Matt Hamrick, who represents the inventor of the wave dissipation system, disputed the DHEC staff’s conclusions that the walls weren’t working as designed and were threats to sea turtles. Hamrick said a consultant DHEC had used to draw its conclusions said the wave devices were not causing problems on beaches.
”The WDS does not negatively impact turtle nesting,’’ he said. “No one has shown any proof that it did.’’
