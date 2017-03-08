Local

March 8, 2017 9:33 PM

13-year-old Georgetown County teenager charged with disturbing schools

By Megan Tomasic

mtomasic@thesunnews.com

A Georgetown County teenager has been accused of making threats to Waccamaw Middle School and has been charged with disturbing schools, according to a press release.

Parents of students at the middle school alerted officials of the threats after seeing the threats on social media.

According to the release, Georgetown County School District officials also notified the Georgetown sheriff’s office, beginning the initial investigation.

The teenager, 13, will undergo a psychiatric evaluation before he will be transferred to a juvenile detention facility in Columbia, S.C.

Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

County residents discuss new parking fees in Myrtle Beach

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos