13-year-old Georgetown County teenager charged with disturbing schools

A Georgetown County teenager has been accused of making threats to Waccamaw Middle School and has been charged with disturbing schools, according to a press release.
Parents of students at the middle school alerted officials of the threats after seeing the threats on social media.
According to the release, Georgetown County School District officials also notified the Georgetown sheriff’s office, beginning the initial investigation.
The teenager, 13, will undergo a psychiatric evaluation before he will be transferred to a juvenile detention facility in Columbia, S.C.
